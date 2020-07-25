1/1
George E. Petersen Jr.
1954 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of George E. Petersen Jr..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 1, 2020
It's almost a year since you left us George. I see you in everything and everywhere, and I miss you every single day. I Love You!
Melody Petersen
Spouse
June 23, 2020
I just saw this today. I was a good friend of George in college and I have nothing but great memories of George. We spent hours together playing ping pong, going to basketball games and hitting every party on campus. George was smart, funny and just a good guy. May my friend Rest In Peace.
Kevin Kenny
Friend
July 29, 2019
I am heart broken to hear of George's passing. George told countless stories but I can only remember a few.

Back in the day at NOSC/SPAWARSYSCEN George was excited and explained all the bells and whistles this new Acura had that he was going to purchase. He had to wait as the new body style wasn't coming out for several months but stated it would be worth it. He loved that car and would always come in to work and report on some new feature he figured out.

George could be found routinely at the vending machine as he purchased one of several diet cokes each day. I told him it would be much cheaper to buy a 12 pack and bring it in but he said he'd miss all the happenings at the machine and then would need to buy a small refrigerator and blah, blah, blah....

I remember one day when he came in all bruised and sore and could hardly walk. He had fallen through the fire hatch hole in the middle of the floor of the club house he was building for Matthew. I laughed so hard, I cried as he told me the story of his weekend injury.

George was one of a greatest story tellers I know and I will miss those times when he had us all laughing so hard we cried.

Love, Charmaine
Charmaine Joworski
July 28, 2019
George was a great guy. That's all there is to it.
Tim Warren
July 28, 2019
Sorry to hear about the passing of George.
He was a good man, and a funny man as well.
My heart goes out to Melody and Matthew.
John Silcox
July 28, 2019
I am broken-hearted to lose George so soon in his life while simultaneously grateful to have shared our friendship for the past 40 years.

- As a brother-in-law George never failed to tease me while spewing endless blonde jokes, begging for a home cooked meal, instructing me on the right orientation for the toilet paper roll, conning me to scratch his back and countless other familiarities that we all know about and loved him for.

- My friend, you will be missed enormously. Thank you for the memories and for being great in all that you did with your life - husband, father, son, family man, professional, and a caring friend to more people than we can even recall.

- To Melody, Matthew and the Petersen clan my heartfelt condolences and wishes that future blessings will be yours.

- Love you always, Lindy
Lindy Hartig
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved