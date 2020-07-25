I am heart broken to hear of George's passing. George told countless stories but I can only remember a few.



Back in the day at NOSC/SPAWARSYSCEN George was excited and explained all the bells and whistles this new Acura had that he was going to purchase. He had to wait as the new body style wasn't coming out for several months but stated it would be worth it. He loved that car and would always come in to work and report on some new feature he figured out.



George could be found routinely at the vending machine as he purchased one of several diet cokes each day. I told him it would be much cheaper to buy a 12 pack and bring it in but he said he'd miss all the happenings at the machine and then would need to buy a small refrigerator and blah, blah, blah....



I remember one day when he came in all bruised and sore and could hardly walk. He had fallen through the fire hatch hole in the middle of the floor of the club house he was building for Matthew. I laughed so hard, I cried as he told me the story of his weekend injury.



George was one of a greatest story tellers I know and I will miss those times when he had us all laughing so hard we cried.



Love, Charmaine

Charmaine Joworski