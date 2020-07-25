I am broken-hearted to lose George so soon in his life while simultaneously grateful to have shared our friendship for the past 40 years.
- As a brother-in-law George never failed to tease me while spewing endless blonde jokes, begging for a home cooked meal, instructing me on the right orientation for the toilet paper roll, conning me to scratch his back and countless other familiarities that we all know about and loved him for.
- My friend, you will be missed enormously. Thank you for the memories and for being great in all that you did with your life - husband, father, son, family man, professional, and a caring friend to more people than we can even recall.
- To Melody, Matthew and the Petersen clan my heartfelt condolences and wishes that future blessings will be yours.
- Love you always, Lindy
Lindy Hartig