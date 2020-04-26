Home

George Errol Plaisted May 1, 1935 - March 29, 2020 San Diego George Errol Plaisted passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 29, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in San Diego and raised in Ocean Beach. At Point Loma High School, he was a captain on the football team and was an all-city offensive lineman. He graduated from San Diego City College with an electrical degree and spent over 30 years with San Diego Gas & Electric Company. He enjoyed traveling, liked to work on cars, learned to fly an airplane and scuba dive, and hiked for weeks in the Sierras. But most of all, he loved working in the garden and was a longtime member of the Geranium Society, the Epiphyllum Society, the Exotic Plant Society, the Cactus and Succulent Society, and the Fern Society. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Geraldine, his sons Robert, Michael and Richard, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
