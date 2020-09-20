1/1
George Frank Ardaiz
George Frank Ardaiz
November 10, 1926 - September 9, 2020
San Diego
George Ardaiz was born on November 10, 1926 in San Diego, CA and passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at St Paul's Villa. He graduated from San Diego High School in 1944 and attended San Diego State University for 2 years. He served in the Marine Corps in World War 2 from 1944-1946. He worked at the San Diego County Health Department from 1953 to 1986 as an Investigator. He was in the San Diego County Bowling League. He enjoyed Square and Round Dancing with his Wife Pietrina. He enjoyed working in his Flower and Vegetable Garden. He Loved the Horse Races at Del Mar and Playing Bingo. He is predeceased by his Wife of 53 years Pietrina and is survived by his Daughter Marie Lipsey and his sister Ida Birdsall.Funeral Mass: 12 PM September 26th at Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 4080 Hawk Street , San Diego, CA 92103.Interment: 1:30 PM September 26th at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4470 Hilltop Drive, San Diego, CA 92102.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
