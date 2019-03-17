Resources More Obituaries for George Calhoun Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George H. Calhoun

George H Calhoun May 21, 1926 - March 13, 2019 Fallbrook George H. Calhoun May 21, 1926-March 13, 2019George H. Calhoun was born May 21, 1926, in Los Angeles, California. He was the youngest of six children and the son of a Baptist minister, George Calhoun Sr and a loving mother Jean Lochead. George was a young teenager during the Great Depression and found it a challenge to find enough food to feed his growing body. He would count on a kind neighbor who would sometimes provide him with a peanut butter sandwich during those tough economic times. It was this circumstance along with a desire for adventure that led him to join the Navy at 14 years of age, only to have his age discovered and be kicked out. He rejoined again in 1943, at the age of 17, with a letter of permission from his father. George was stationed in the Philippines aboard the USS Barataria where he served as a radio man. In 1945, with WW2 over, he was discharged in Seattle. While in Seattle he met a girl from Minnesota who was there on vacation, named Thordis Jean Sordahl. She would become his wife on July 1 1947, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They moved to Moorhead Minnesota the same year and he graduated from Concordia College in 1951. While in Minnesota, he taught school and sold life insurance for five years.Having grown weary of the colder Minnesota weather, the family moved to Burbank California for a brief time. Looking for clean air and a teaching job, George researched the best climate in Southern California. He discovered Vista, California and the family moved there in 1957. George landed a job that year as an English teacher with the Vista Unified School district. In the summer of 1963, George traded a summer of manual labor wages for a $1,000 down payment credit on a brand new home on Buena Vista Drive in south Vista where all four children would grow up. Over the years a pool and horses were added and this house became a neighborhood hub where many kids gathered and many life long memories and friendships were made. He taught English at both Lincoln Middle School and Vista High school and then retired from teaching in 1984. While teaching, George continued his education and obtained both a Master degree and PHD. After retiring from teaching, George enjoyed many adventures and challenges, which included frequent trips to the Del Mar races, walleye fishing on Lake Of The Woods, MN, and building his dream cabin in Northern Minnesota on land only accessible by boat.George loved the Lord, his family, his students, and books. He had tons of books and loved buying books for his grandchildren. George will be remembered for his great sense of humor and the passion he had for teaching, which introduced him to thousands of students whom he cherished and talked about for years after his retirement. Although he moved several times after retirement his heart never left Vista and many of his fondest memories were of his Lincoln Middle School and Vista High School Students. George was a Cobra and Panther for life.George was preceded in death by his five brothers and sisters, and his wife Thordis Jean in 2012. He is survived by his four children; Jeff, Janet, John and Joel, along with five Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild. A celebration of life service will be held in May 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019