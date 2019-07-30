|
George H. Robinson If we have forgotten to show our gratitude enough for all the things you did, we're thanking you now. And we are hoping you knew all along, how much you meant to us.'One year ago, Dad, we lovingly scattered your ashes in the ocean. The ocean is a place that brought all of us peace and happiness. Whether we were fishing or cruising' it was a time for friends and family to gather and enjoy each other. Thanks for the memories. With love, forever in our hearts and minds. -The Robinson and Tarantino families. 1926 - 2018
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 30, 2019