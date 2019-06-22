|
George Hannibal Amilcar Quintero San Diego George was born in Colima, Mexico. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Celia, children Giorgio, Linda, Yvonne, Diana, and Mark, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.Join us at his Celebration Of Life, June 22, 2019, Noon at 10750 Valle Vista Road, Lakeside.We ask, In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice a very appreciated and caring organization. March 21, 1928 - June 17, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 22, 2019