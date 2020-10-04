George James Erickson
August 25, 1926 - September 11, 2020
La Jolla
George James Erickson passed away September 11, 2020, in La Jolla, CA. He was 94 years old.George was born August 25, 1926, in Springfield, Massachusetts to Catherine (Harland) and George H. Erickson. As a boy, he moved to Brooklyn, NY. He attended St. Mark's Elementary School and St. Augustine's for most of his high school education. He transferred to St. Francis Preparatory School so that he could graduate early to enlist in the Army Air Corps. He was honorably discharged at the end of World War II. He then attended Fordham University.He met his future wife, Vera Ruth Nystrom, in Battery Park while attending school and working in downtown NYC. They married on February 5,1949 and enjoyed 58 years together.George graduated from Fordham in 1950 with a degree in finance. He also completed a Master of Science degree at Pace University. He worked in the tax department of the International Nickel Company in Manhattan for 32 years.George and Vera moved from Brooklyn to Merrick on Long Island, where they raised their six children. In 1994 they moved to San Diego.George is survived by his children Kathryn Southard of Farmingville, NY, George J. Erickson Jr. of Stuart FL, Kim E (Ken) Besel of Cedaredge, CO, Keith Erickson of Bellmore, NY; son-in-law Francis Delaney of San Diego, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Vera and daughters Joan Delaney and Kristin Crover, and son-in-law Edward Southard.George enjoyed the outdoors and took his family on many camping trips over the years. A former runner, he completed many 10K races and the NYC and Long Island marathons. Along with his wife Vera, George enjoyed traveling, visiting many countries and continents in his lifetime. George was a certified scuba diver and enjoyed playing golf. He was a lifelong learner attending many Road Scholar/Oasis trips and classes. He was an avid reader. As a young man, he canoed the Hudson River and he became sea kayak certified at 90!A loving husband, son, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be dearly missed.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice
