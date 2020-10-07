George Kenneth Graff
October 11, 1934 - September 17, 2020
Carlsbad
George Kenneth Graff was born in Grinnell, Iowa to George and Helen Graff. Kenny and his older sister, Carma, grew up on a farm outside of Sheridan Township. Kenny was an energetic boy who liked animals. When he found worms out in the field he would put them in his pocket to feed to the chickens lateralthough occasionally he forgot about the worms leaving his mother to find them when she did the laundry. While attending Grinnell High School, Ken met Patricia Padgham. In 1952, Ken left high school to join the Navy. He served on the USS Chemung and USS Chikaskia in the Sea of Japan during the Korean War. While stationed in San Diego he reconnected with Patricia, who had moved to Southern California with her family. Ken and Patricia married in 1955. They moved back to Iowa where Ken attended trade school and received a certificate in accounting. He got a job with Hunt-Wesson Foods in California. Ken and Patricia had two children and eventually settled in Livermore. Ken and Patricia were divorced in 1988.After retiring Ken moved to Carlsbad, California in 1994. He loved the weather and the area. Ken loved traveling and socializing. He was outgoing and made friends easily. He loved jazz music and attended concerts around the Southwest. His other hobbies included watching sports and playing video pokeralthough spending time with family was always tops on his list. In 2000, Ken met Regina Schiffer, and the two were inseparable until she passed away in 2016.Ken passed away peacefully at home in Carlsbad. His ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean in a family ceremony. He is survived by his children, Gary and Janet; and grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or the American Heart Association
.