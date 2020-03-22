|
George Leon Parker March 12, 1927 - March 5, 2020 San Diego George Leon Parker, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 5, 2020. George was born on March 12, 1927, in Camden, New Jersey.Orphaned as an infant, George was adopted by Louis and Bertha Parker and grew up in Gloucester City, New Jersey. During World War II, he joined the Navy and served honorably as a Frogman in Underwater Demolition Team 3, a precursor of the Navy SEALs. While in the Navy Reserves, George was recalled several times and went on to also serve in the Korean War. During his Naval training, George was stationed in Coronado. After the war, he married Ann Dillinger (Pierce) and settled in San Diego, California. Together they raised their two children, Patricia and Saundra. Even after their divorce, George and Ann remained close friends until she passed in 2016. Later, George met his second wife, Robin Lynch (Parker), through mutual friends. George adopted Robin's daughter from a previous marriage, Sundee. Even though George and Robin's marriage only lasted 17 years, they remained very close to one another for the rest of his life. Following his service in the Korean War, George began selling cars. He worked hard, became a respected businessman, and eventually owned multiple car dealerships, the last being Mercedes Benz of San Diego. After retirement, George moved to Reno, Nevada, and finally to Las Vegas.George was an adventurous person and led a full life. While starting out in the auto business, he became a licensed pilot. He loved to fly throughout his life, and even after he could no longer pilot a plane, he never lost interest in it. He traveled the world and was interested in language and culture. He shared the gift of travel often with family and friends. He loved the arts, photography, and music, especially Opera and Ballet. He was a voracious reader and loved learning. He always worked to stay as fit as he could and continued to exercise regularly into his nineties.George had a passion for animals. He donated to many animal charities, and throughout his life, he was never without an animal companion, from his childhood first, Tippy the Terrier, to the last, his beloved Yorkie, Bergitta.George was a kind and generous man. He shared his good fortune and helped many people throughout his life. He was funny and loved to have a good time. He was a mentor and a friend to many people, both personally and professionally. The world was a better place for having him in it, and he will be deeply missed by his family and his many, many friends.George is survived by his children, Patricia Parker, Saundra Parker, Sundee Parker Vance, and her husband James Vance, Jr.; his grandchildren, Alyssa Parker, Shawn Vankesteren, and her husband Dolf Vankesteren, his great-granddaughters, Isadora Parker and Loryn Parker. George is also survived by his best friend and "Sonny Boi," Randy Stubbs.George Parker will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. Military Honor Services and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local no-kill animal shelter.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020