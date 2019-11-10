|
|
George Martin Peairs August 24, 1945 - October 26, 2019 San Diego George Martin Peairs passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at the age of 74, after a courageous battle with leukemia. George was born on August 24, 1945 in Los Angeles, California, as the youngest of three sons to Marsden and Marjorie Peairs. He graduated from Palisades High School and went on to attend and graduate from UCLA. He was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Germany, where he completed a two-year stint as a communications specialist. After returning from Germany, George began his 34-year career at the California Department of Transportation, working in real estate, land use, and right-of-way. During a one-year break from CalTrans, George pursued his interest in helping refugees and took a position with the International Rescue Committee. There, he met his soulmate Yung Luong, who was working at IRC to help her fellow refugees. They married in 1980 and raised three sons in Point Loma. The experience George garnered during his time at CalTrans translated into an interest in real estate in his personal life, particularly in his retirement years. He found great fulfillment landscaping, gardening, handling various "fixer-upper" duties, and eating lunch with his feet up on the porch at his properties. George was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed Hemingway, Simenon, and historical biographies. His love of travel and adventure manifested itself in many family road trips across the United States, and prompted George and Yung's extensive international exploration. George shared with his father a fascination with trains and airplanes, and he never missed an opportunity to visit an aerospace museum or watch the trains pass by. In recent years, he took an interest in genealogy, culminating in a road trip across the United States to explore his family history, as well as the history of the United States, visiting various Civil War Battlefields and other historical sites along the way. George was an ardent storyteller, and documented this trip with well-written, detailed diaries which his family will treasure forever. George's greatest joy was family he relished every opportunity to share a meal and a laugh with his wife Yung and his sons James, Joseph, and Jonathan. He was a loving and doting grandfather to his three grandchildren Cammie, Foster, and Hazel. He loved visits with his older brothers Frank and Donald. He was a genuine and honest man, always willing to lend a hand to a friend, family member, or neighbor in need. His family will miss him dearly, and his legacy of love, integrity, and compassion for others will live on. A memorial service for George will be held on Saturday, November 16, at the Kona Kai Resort, 1551 Shelter Island Dr., at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to Moores Cancer Center via UC San Diego Health's Future Innovation Fund in George's name.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019