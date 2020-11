Yung,



I was very sorry to learn of George's passing. We were part of the same group of single guys that used to run around together back in the early 70's. That coincided with the beginning of 30+ years of working with George at The Division of Highways/Caltrans. George was a serious person, but he knew how to have fun, too. I'm sure you have many memories of the good times with him.



Jim Dela Rosa