George Mesa Sun City George Mesa, 74, of Sun City died on April 30th after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. George was born June 27, 1944, in Los Angeles, CA. He was the 7th of 9 children.George married Lilia, the love of his life, in 1969 and had three children. They moved from Norwalk to Santee in 1980. Although George was a retired truck driver he was first and foremost a family man. He was a big man with a big heart. To the kids in the neighborhood he was a ride home from school and where you could get encouragement, help, or some fatherly advice.He is survived by his wife, Lilia, three children, Serena, George, and Lily, and five grandchildren, Amanda, Joshua, Julia, Brooke, and Georgie.Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 9th, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Santee. June 27, 1944 - April 30, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 8, 2019