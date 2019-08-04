|
George Mitrovich July 29, 1935 - July 24, 2019 San Diego A man of intellect, passions and pursuits, George Sherman Mitrovich was an immutable force in San Diego and elsewhere for more than a half-century.Mr. Mitrovich, best known to his many friends as George, died on July 24, 2019, at age 83, several days before his next birthday.A native San Diegan, George was a proud graduate of Helix High, where he competed in baseball and basketball. He earned his undergraduate degree from Pasadena College, which later became Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. In 2007, the institution awarded him an honorary doctorate in Humane Letters.George might have been most proud of his lengthy career as a ballplayer. He played and served as a player/manager for several decades with the Marston Mets of the San Diego Adult Baseball League (SDABL), 45 and over division.George's world was one without limits on whatever he deemed intellectually stimulating and worthy of impassioned dialogue, his sharp wit and high-pitched laugh always a welcome presence.His close connections to leaders of influence were legendary, extending into politics, civics, religious history, philosophy, literature and, of course, baseball. It seemed as if he knew everyone who was anyone, not only in San Diego but everywhere else his travels took him. When George said he "knew" someone, it was doubtless true, despite his forgivable tendency to drop more than a few names. Above all, he was a crusader for the enduring tenets of democracy, civility and kindness, given freely to all those he met along the way whatever their social standing.A life-long Democrat, George earned his political stripes with several national figures, led by his role as press aide to the presidential campaign of 1968 of Senator Robert F. Kennedy. He subsequently served as press secretary to Senator Charles E. Goodell (R-NY), whose son Roger went on to become NFL Commissioner; and Senator Harold E. Hughes, Democrat of Iowa. He later served as the driving force for public forums in San Diego (The City Club), Denver, Boston and Washington DC. In a span of more than 40 years, he presented more than 2,000 public forums in those cities, an average of some 50 every year.George also chaired the Red Sox's annual birthday tribute to Jackie Robinson and played a pivotal role in Robinson posthumously receiving the Congressional Gold Medal in 2005. A United Methodist layman, he preached in some of America's leading churches, including Washington's National Cathedral and Highland Park United Methodist in Dallas. In addition, George wrote extensively for numerous major local and national publications, as well as faith-based magazines.Throughout his life, George served on dozens of public boards and commissions that helped re-shape San Diego, most notably as chairman of the Committee on Charter Reform, whose proposal for changing city government from council manager to mayor council was adopted by voters in 2004. He also chaired the Committee of 2000, a citizens group that successfully supported the building of Petco Park, which opened in 2004.George Mitrovich leaves behind his wife, La Verle; their three children, Carolyn, Mark and Tim; and three grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the George Mitrovich Memorial Journalism Scholarship at Point Loma Nazarene University, attn. Dean Nelson, PLNU, 3900 Lomaland Drive, San Diego, CA 92106 or online at www.pointloma.edu/mitrovichA memorial service is set for Saturday, August 24, at 10 am, at First United Methodist Church in Mission Valley.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019