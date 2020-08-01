I just caught up with George's passing. He invited me to his Boston writers' series, to push my books, and he had guests like Michael and Kitty Dukakis in the audience, and my wife had a great chat with John Henry during a dinner. That's what George did.

He also helped me get an insider's invite to the Presidential medal ceremony when Stan Musial was honored. Later, I followed George into the next room where Yo-Yo Ma was sitting in with the Marine chamber orchestra. I watched George engage our host, President Obama, with a question that Pres. Obama answered nicely. Then the President excused himself -- "Guys, I've got to get back to work" -- and on his way down the hall he shook hands with a few people standing there, including me. I will always remember the President's grace.

George helped make it happen.

That's what George did.

---George Vecsey, former sports columnist, The New York Times.

George Vecsey