George Mitrovich
1935 - 2019
In memory of George Mitrovich.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
March 1, 2020
The One of five Amazing Brothers you are so loved by All we miss you!!!Sister!!!the only one!!
Gloria Mitrovich
September 28, 2019
I just caught up with George's passing. He invited me to his Boston writers' series, to push my books, and he had guests like Michael and Kitty Dukakis in the audience, and my wife had a great chat with John Henry during a dinner. That's what George did.
He also helped me get an insider's invite to the Presidential medal ceremony when Stan Musial was honored. Later, I followed George into the next room where Yo-Yo Ma was sitting in with the Marine chamber orchestra. I watched George engage our host, President Obama, with a question that Pres. Obama answered nicely. Then the President excused himself -- "Guys, I've got to get back to work" -- and on his way down the hall he shook hands with a few people standing there, including me. I will always remember the President's grace.
George helped make it happen.
That's what George did.
---George Vecsey, former sports columnist, The New York Times.
George Vecsey
August 24, 2019
I met George at the 2005 Fenway Writers' series. I was just a nobody from Australia, but he was as courteous to me as he was to the guest speaker that day. A special man. My condolences to his family.
Mark Lawrence
Acquaintance
August 24, 2019
I met George at the Fenway Writers' Series many years ago - I was a nobody from Australia, but he treated me with such courtesy, I knew he was someone special. My condolences to his family.
Mark Lawrence
August 9, 2019
My dear friend George (or Captain as I called him) will be sorely missed by anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him as I have for the last 15 years. Rest in Peace Captain, see you on the field again someday. My thoughts and prayers to LaVerle and the rest of his wonderful family.
JP
Jim Parker
August 4, 2019
My Uncle George will be missed very much here on Earth, but leaves behind quite a legacy and now lives eternally in Heaven. ~Marsi (Mitrovich) Latimer
August 4, 2019
I attended one of early City Club events in 1976 ... with Richard Reeves speaking ... and then many more for years after. I was one of the many who George knew but more important, I' knew George.
He changed and contributed to San Diego for the better. A great loss to his family and many (many) friends. My condolences to all.
Susan Ulevitch
