George R. Bell Jr. El Cajon Passed away in Kirkland, WA, surrounded by his family. He graduated from Granite Hills HS 1971 and retired from the cable TV industry. George is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon Suter Bell, sons Darrell and Eric, and four grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 28, 2019 in Bothell, WA. Donations may be made in his memory to Multiple Myeloma Research. October 7, 1953 - August 6, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019