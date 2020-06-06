George Richard Hemsley October 12, 1922 - May 26, 2020 San Diejo George Richard Hemsley passed away at 97 years old. He was the devoted husband of Geraldine Hemsley for a lifetime and the father of Steve, Kevin and Joe Hemsley. He is survived by 2 sons, 2 daughter-in-laws and many grandchildren and their children. George served his country in WW2 in the Merchant Marine aboard a Liberty ship where he achieved the rank of Captain. While in port in San Francisco he met his future wife Gerri and after the war they settled in Covina, California where they raised their 3 boys. George began his career in the insurance Industry with Ohio Farmers Insurance Co. which later became The Westfield Insurance Co. In 1976 George was transferred to San Diego to manage an office for his company and that's where he and Gerri settled for the rest of their lives until her death at age 89. George was an avid golfer and a member of Singing Hills Country Club. He continued to golf into his late 80's. George and Gerri will be missed and loved by family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store