George Savvas Marinos September 22, 1923 - July 20, 2020 San Diego George Savvas MarinosAge, 96, passed away peacefully of natural causes, Monday, July 20th, 2020. Born September 22, 1923; the oldest of 4 children. A native San Diegan & First Generation Green, he attended San Diego High School. Lettering in track & field and cross country. He entered San Diego State College following high school then transferred to the University of Southern California. Upon graduating from USC, he was employed as a produce buyer for East West Produce Company, Los Angeles; a division of Safeway Stores. It was at that time he met Mary Patakes; an Executive Secretary for Bank of America main office in downtown Los Angeles. They were married in 1954 and had two children: son Savvas and daughter Eleni.In 1960, George was admitted to the University of San Diego-School of Law. There, he was elected President of the Law School Student Bar. He practiced law in San Diego until his retirement in 1991. In 1966, he was elected President of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church on Park Blvd and served a two year term from 1965-1967 and later re-elected in 1978. An ardent supporter of the Greek Church and extremely proud of his Greek heritage, he was co-founder of the Hellenic Cultural Society of San Diego. It was conceived in 1966 and became a chartered California non-profit Corporation in 1974. He was the Society's first president; holding office until 1990. George joined Lions International in 1975 as a member in La Mesa; service as president from 1990-1991. He also served on the San Diego County Grand Jury from 1993-1994. He was a fan of college and professional sports; particularly track & field and football. He was an original season ticket holder of the San Diego Chargers whey they played in Balboa Stadium and later in Mission Valley. He was very well versed in Greek Classics and thoroughly enjoyed reading & studying Hellenic and Ancient Greek History. Throughout his life, he was very active in the Greek church and Greek community of San Diego.He will be remembered as a kind and generous man with an engaging personality & unforgettable sense of humor. Survived by his son, Savvas (Mindy); daughter, Eleni (Jess) Rodriguez; 4 grandchildren, Alexander "Zander" Rodriguez, George "Geo", Mia & Nicholas "Niko"; younger brother, James S.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions services are private.



