|
|
George Wesley Harker May 15, 1933 - February 5, 2019 Santee Wes was born in Sioux City, Iowa, the first of four children of George Wesley Harker, Sr., and Ella Margaret Johannsen of Denison, Iowa. When a teenager, Wes contracted polio, but with great heart and determination he was able to enjoy life to the fullest. In his later years, it was that heart and post-polio syndrome that would finally take his life. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sons Thomas of Arlington, VA, Peter of Camas, WA, and daughter, Amy Rosskopf (Chris) of San Diego. Services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, CA 92122. His celebration of life will immediately follow at New Frontier Clubhouse, 9255 N. Magnolia Ave., Santee, CA 92071.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019