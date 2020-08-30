George William Linzey
December 6, 1951 - August 21, 2020
El Cajon, CA
On August 21, 2020 Dr. George William Linzey went to join his Lord & Savior. Dr. Linzey was a servant of God, a chaplain for the US Navy, and a Pentecostal Church of God Minister. He dedicated his life to the Lord's service as a five-year-old boy. He was a faithful counselor, generous and loving friend, gifted organ and piano player, and Pastor Emeritus of Lemon Grove Community Church, described as the most beautiful structure in Lemon Grove. Dr. Linzey was born on December 6, 1951 in La Mesa, CA to Verna May Hall Linzey and Stanford Eugene Linzey, Chaplain Corps USN. He completed a B.A. in Sociology (Vanguard University); Master of Divinity (American Baptist Seminary of the West); Master of Science in School Psychology (National University); and Doctor of Ministry (Fuller Theological Seminary). Dr. Linzey accomplished much in the 21 years he served as a Navy Chaplain, including service on the SS RANGER Battle Group during Desert Storm (91), and Senior Protestant Chaplain of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD (92). He was the youngest chaplain to achieve the rank of Captain in the U.S. Navy (93). After his Naval retirement, he served as pastor of the Lemon Grove Community Church for 20 years. George leaves behind one daughter, Aria Drexler; sisters: Gena English, Janice Mathis, Dr. Sharon Ackerman, Vera Nelson, and brothers: S. Eugene Linzey, Dr. Paul Linzey, David Linzey and James Linzey. (One sister preceded him in death, Virginia Darnelle Lemons.)A "Celebration of Life" for friends will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 10am. Please visit link for details & to RSVP (required): https://bit.ly/3lq2s1H