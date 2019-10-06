|
|
George Luke' Wright October 12, 1990 - September 12, 2019 Carmel Valley Luke' was born on the morning of October 12, 1990, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California to Frank and Julie Wright. On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Luke passed away suddenly.Luke grew up in Carmel Valley, where he resided at the time of his death. There he began his great and lifelong friendships. An avid sports fan, Luke started reading and going over statistics from the sports page every morning with his dad by the age of 4. He played T-ball, Little League, and travel ball throughout his youth, and at the age of 10, he threw a no-hitter in an All-Star game.He graduated from Canyon Crest Academy in 2008 and went on to The University of Arizona where he graduated in 2012 with the many friends he made there.Luke began his career with the Competitor Group, helping organize and market the RocknRoll Marathon Series. He loved the camaraderie and friendships made during those years and enjoyed traveling throughout the country and abroad.Back to sports Luke was a diehard Dodger fan and would let anyone know it. But he really had a passion for all sports and was the "go-to guy" for any statistic. The greatest of his passions was his love for the horses. He regularly attended the Del Mar Racetrack and frequented the "back barn" to spend one-on-one time with his favorites. He attended numerous racetracks across the country and his favorite event of the year was The Breeders' Cup.Luke's other passion was music. He loved music of many genres but especially classic rock and often told his parents, "I was born in the wrong generation when it comes to music."His warm and compassionate heart, his quick wit, winning smile, and overall presence in the moment will be dearly missed. We will also miss his silly references to episodes of Seinfeld or The Office, which he shared often with friends and family.Luke is survived by his parents, Frank Wright, and Julie Borello; his younger sister, Gianna Wright; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Luke made an impact on so many and will live in our hearts forever.A celebration of Luke's life will be held at the Del Mar Racetrack, on Saturday, October 19th at 11 am. A private burial will take place at a later date at the beautiful Cayucos Cemetery overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central California coast where he will be laid to rest near his beloved maternal grandparents.Rest in peace, beautiful Luke. Heaven is real. And oh yeah GO DODGERS!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019