George Y. Barker November 4, 1930 - October 28, 2019 Hemet, CA George Y. Barker, 88, of San Diego, CA, went with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born to George and Ruth Barker on November 4, 1930 in Superior, WI.He came to San Diego with his family in 1944. He graduated from SDH in 1948, from SDSU, and served in the USAF for 4 years.He will be missed for his sense of humor, love for family, love for comics, and immense caring for others. "Uncle Georgie" is survived by his sister, Barbara R. Clark; nieces, Lucinda R. Kassotis (Chet), Katherine E. Webb (Randy), 6 great and 14 great-great-nieces/ nephews.Services will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.miller-jones.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019