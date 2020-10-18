Georgia Martha Lois Paull

May 23, 1926 - October 4, 2020

SAN DIEGO

Passed at the great age of 94. Born in Hollywood, CA. Parents George Bayard Washburn of CANADA & Anna Maud Simon of DENMARK. Preceded in death; former spouse John Roth of Pittsburgh, PA. Widow to Robert R. Paull of San Diego, CA. Martha is survived by children, David (Aleta) Paull, Linda Hammerschmidt, James (Kathleen) Paull of San Diego, CA. Also survived by four grandchildren, Clayton, Bradley, James, Justin; and four great-grandchildren, brother, Alfred Bing Drastrup Jr. of Fallbrook, CA. and preceded in death by sister, Anna May Terramagra. Martha worked San Diego Defense Aircraft industry later volunteered in charities. Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, SoCal District XI. Her interests: genealogy, kniting sewing doll crafts, travel and she loved dogs. Missed by family and friends, may her loving spirit be remembered.



