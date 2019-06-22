Georgia Perrin Plog 1927 - 2019 Escondido Born in Kentucky on December 13, 1927, Georgia Perrin Plog was raised in a large and loving family that trusted God. She came to faith in Christ at the age of ten and got her first church job ringing the bell on Sunday mornings to call the community to worship. From then on church played a significant role in her life. She would later serve on the staff of two churches as well as the session of Bel Air Presbyterian Church and as the Assistant Sunday School Superintendent at Granada Hills Presbyterian Church with over 1,200 children, grades K-6th, enrolled. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Georgia was just shy of getting a master's degree in Christian Education, having studied at Boston School of Theology and USC's School of Religion. Her marriage to Stanley C. Plog in 1953 and the birth of her first son in 1955 led to her decision to leave graduate school and begin work as an elementary school teacher, serving schools in three different states for the next nine years. Georgia deeply loved her husband Stan, to whom she was married for 58 years, and faithfully assisted him with his market research firms until his death in 2011.Georgia died peacefully in her home in Escondido on June 7th with her oldest son and caregiver at her side. She was 91. She is survived by her brother, David Perrin; brother-in-law, Anthony Plog; sister-in-law, Charlotte Perrin; sons, Stephen and Gregory; daughter-in-law, Lisa; granddaughter, Kiersti Giron and her husband, Anthony; granddaughter, Maren Plog, and great-grandson Aeron Giron, as well as nieces and nephews from coast to coast and abroad. Beloved mother and grandmother, aunt and sister, she will be greatly missed. Services for Georgia will be held on June 29th at 2 :30pm in the Old North Church at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 22 to June 28, 2019