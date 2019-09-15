|
Georgiana Orozco Ottenheimer November 20, 1934 - September 3, 2019 San Diego Georgiana was born in San Jose, California, to Jorge and Ana Orozco. She grew up in San Diego and attended Our Lady of Angels School and the Academy of Our Lady of Peace. She attended Kelsey-Jenny Business College and worked at Barnes and Chase and also Lane and Huff advertising agencies. In addition she worked in the advertising department of the San Diego Union. She then attended San Diego State University obtaining BA & MA degrees in Spanish literature. She taught in the San Diego Unified School District for many years, especially in the Spanish immersion program at Longfellow School. Her final years of teaching were at Florence Elementary School. She served on the Board of Directors of the San Diego Education Association and as a delegate to the national affiliate. Georgiana was a charter member of Descendants of Early San Diego. She was also a charter member of Boosters of Old Town (BOOT). She was a longtime parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church, where she served as a lector and a Eucharistic minister. She also served as chairperson of the altar flowers committee. Georgiana is survived by her husband Dr. Edward J. Ottenheimer Jr. and her sister Elena Orozco. She's also survived by her stepsons Edward (Michelle), James (Mary), William (Denise) and Thomas (Carolyn), and six step-grandchildren (Elizabeth, Blake, Victoria, William, Natalie and Edward IV). A rosary will be held at 10:30 AM, September 27 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2540 San Diego Ave., followed by a funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019