Gerald Gordon Hodges Oceanside Gerald died peacefully in his home on the morning of November 9th. Jerry was a Michigan native. He joined the Marine Corps in 1955, served for 30 years. After a couple of years of retirement, he returned to Camp Pendleton to continue serving the troops again, doing this for another 25+ years. Services will be held Wednesday at 2 pm at the "Garden" at Eternal Hills. If unable to attend, you can view pictures at www.dignitymemorial.com April 2, 1938 - November 9, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
