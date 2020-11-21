1/1
Gerald Gordon Hodges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Gerald Gordon Hodges.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Service
02:00 PM
"Garden"
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 26, 2019
So very sorry to hear of his passing. May you rest in peace...my prayers for the family.
Debbie Smith
November 25, 2019
Jerry was such a sweet guy. To me he was loved as a brother, we shared that form of endearment "Bro and Sis". His humor and that twinkle he would get in his blue eyes when he had a joke or prank to share. I will miss my Bro.
Lorene Lichty
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved