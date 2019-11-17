Home

Gerald Gordon Wolfson June 7, 1923 - October 24, 2019 San Diego Gerald lived a long noble life starting out as a WWII veteran in the 66th Division of the US Army. After returning from the war, he worked through the judiciary system ultimately opening his own firm. He had a long successful life with little to no ailments. He passed at the age of 96 at Carlsbad Elder Care. He is survived by his wife, Maryjane; his brother in-law, Douglas; his sister in-law, Evon; his nieces, Lisa and Laura, and nephew, Brandon. He will be missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
