Gerald J. Donley

Gerald J. Donley Obituary
Gerald J. Donley October 24, 1920 - May 20, 2019 San Diego Jerry was born in Niagara Falls, NY. He served with the 82nd Airborne during World War II.In 1950, Jerry married Alice Bartlett, and they moved to San Diego in 1959. Alice passed away in 2007. Jerry met Dorothy Snook in 2012, and she loved and cared for him for the past seven years. Jerry died peacefully on May 20, 2019.A memorial service will be held on June 10th at 1 pm at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in University City, with interment at a later date at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 8, 2019
