1/1
Gerald Lux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Jerry' Lux March 24, 1945 - July 23, 2020 San Diego Gerald "Jerry" Lux passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 75. Jerry is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his children and stepchildren, Johann, Vera, Arthur, and Sherry; his brothers, John and August. He is preceded in death by his first wife Laura, his father John, and his mother Arline. Jerry was born on March 24, 1945 in Los Angeles, CA. His family relocated to San Diego in his early youth. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jerry married Laura Thatcher in 1973 and they had a happy marriage for twenty years until her passing in 1993. He was a dedicated employee of Industries Supply/Ferguson for forty years. Jerry was fortunate to find love again and he and JoAnn Santoro married in 1999 and the two were inseparable for over twenty-five years. They retired to Cape Coral, FL where Jerry enjoyed golf, TV westerns, and travel. Jerry is fondly remembered by many as a gentle giant. His size and gruffness could easily intimidate, but he had a kind heart and was dearly loved by his family and friends.No services will be held at this time. Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to Disabled American Veterans.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved