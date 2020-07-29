Gerald Lux

Gerald Jerry' Lux March 24, 1945 - July 23, 2020 San Diego Gerald "Jerry" Lux passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 75. Jerry is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his children and stepchildren, Johann, Vera, Arthur, and Sherry; his brothers, John and August. He is preceded in death by his first wife Laura, his father John, and his mother Arline. Jerry was born on March 24, 1945 in Los Angeles, CA. His family relocated to San Diego in his early youth. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jerry married Laura Thatcher in 1973 and they had a happy marriage for twenty years until her passing in 1993. He was a dedicated employee of Industries Supply/Ferguson for forty years. Jerry was fortunate to find love again and he and JoAnn Santoro married in 1999 and the two were inseparable for over twenty-five years. They retired to Cape Coral, FL where Jerry enjoyed golf, TV westerns, and travel. Jerry is fondly remembered by many as a gentle giant. His size and gruffness could easily intimidate, but he had a kind heart and was dearly loved by his family and friends.No services will be held at this time. Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to Disabled American Veterans
.