|
|
Gerald Norman Jerry' Ward November 24, 1933 - December 4, 2019 San Diego Jerry Ward, age 86, lost his battle with cancer Dec. 4, 2019. He was an Air Force veteran, and retired from Honeywell. He was also an amateur radio operator since 1952, call sign WOTOB, and a model train collector. He is survived by wife, Barbara; son, Steven; daughter, Stacy and two grandsons. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 Feb 8 at Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St., Pacific Beach.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020