Gerald P. Hirshberg July 7, 1939 - November 12, 2019 San Diego Gerald Hirshberg, internationally renowned industrial and automobile designer, painter, musician, author, and former president of Nissan Design America (originally Nissan Design International), died at his home on November 10th, after a year-long battle with glioblastoma. He was 80.Born in University Heights, Ohio, in 1939 to parents Lillian and Edward, Mr. Hirshberg attended Ohio State University, where he fenced, swam, and studied liberal arts and mechanical engineering. A formidable musician as well as artisthe played clarinet with the Cleveland Youth Symphony before collegeMr. Hirshberg taught himself guitar, and with his brother Bert, formed and fronted the band Jerry Paul & the Plebes, who opened for Fabian and Frankie Avalon and released singles on the Great and Holiday labels, scoring a hit with Hirshberg's 1959 original, "Sparkling Blue." In 1961, he transferred to the Cleveland Institute of Arts, from which he graduated with honors in 1963 with a degree in Painting and Design. While there, he won the Mary C. Page Travelling Fellowship for study abroad. In 2004, he gave the Commencement address and was awarded the third honorary doctorate in the 125-year history of the institution. It was while studying and traveling in Europe that he courted the recent University of Pennsylvania graduate Linda Liss, whom he would marry that same year.Mr. Hirshberg initially rose to prominence at General Motors, where he served on the teams that created the first Pontiac GTO and Firebird and the Buick "Boattail" Rivera before becoming Chief Designer at Pontiac and then Buick during the 1970s. In 1980, he left GM and Detroit, relocating to Southern California to become Founding Director and later President of Nissan Design International, Nissan's first United States-based studio. He headed NDI/NDA for 20 years. By the late 1990s, approximately 75% of the Nissans sold in the U.S. were designed there. Among vehicles conceived or substantially reimagined under his leadership were the original 1985 Pathfinder, the 1987 Pulsar, the 1992 Infiniti J30, the Altima, and the reborn Z. Always a passionate and compelling advocate, Hirshberg featured in a successful 1999 television advertising campaign for the company.A lifelong believer in creative exploration and cross-disciplinary learning, Hirshberg and his Nissan team also generated significant designs for a wide variety of non-automotive products, from laptop computers to luxury yachts to children's furniture to the "Bubble Burner" golf club for TaylorMade.Organizations to which he devoted service include the San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art, the Cleveland Institute of Art, the San Diego Port Authority, and the Mayor's Growth Management Task Force of San Diego. He was a member of the Design Arts Panel for the National Endowment for the Arts, and served as National Director of the Industrial Design Society of America.His profile as an in-demand and provocative public speaker grew still further with the 1999 publication of his book, The Creative Priority: Driving Innovative Business in the Real World. Ensuing years saw him lecturing on industrial design, creativity, public art, and business at Harvard, Stanford, Nike, and many other businesses and institutions.Immediately upon retirement, Hirshberg committed himself fully to music and painting. On clarinet, he performed a series of duet concerts with flautist Alice Silverberg in the early 2000s. He then began work on a series of large-scale paintings that eventually landed him representation and a solo show with the prestigious Danese Gallery in New York. A devoted and ebullient husband, father, uncle, and grandfather, Mr. Hirshberg is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda; his children, Glen and Eric and their spouses Kim Miller and Tara Sandroni Hirshberg; his grandchildren, Sid, Kate, Luke, and Jake; his brother, Bert and sister-in-law Lori; and a bevy of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends, all of whom feel privileged to have shared music and movies and games and breakfasts and laughter and time with him. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2109, at Temple Solel, at 3575 Manchester Avenue in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Shiva is 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the family residence on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with services at 7:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory can be made to the Jerry Hirshberg Fund at the Los Angeles Philharmonic (contact Susan Erburu Reardon at 213-972-3541) or in his honor to the Cleveland Institute of Art (11610 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019