There are no words to express how special Jerry was in my life. Our relationship was truly unique, born from the years we spent together as close friends and workmates at General Motors in Detroit. After Jerry departed Mich for California we somehow managed the impossible and kept our friendship alive and vital. We could go for weeks without communicating but then there would be a phone call and we would pick up the threads as tho we had just spoken hours ago. It was always a comfort knowing Jerry was there....we had much in common...music , art, design, books, films , hi fidelity, autos, and more recently the aches and pains that come later in life. Jerry, I already miss you terribly , the hole you have left in passing will never be filled. I will always cherish the memories of what we shared...... my best friend.

Len

