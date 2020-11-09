1/1
Gerald P. Hirshberg
1939 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Gerald P. Hirshberg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Temple Solel
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Service
07:00 PM
family residence
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Shiva
06:30 - 09:00 PM
family residence
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Service
07:00 PM
family residence
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Shiva
06:30 - 09:00 PM
family residence
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
07:00 PM
family residence
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Shiva
06:30 - 09:00 PM
family residence
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
December 3, 2019
Grew up with Jerry and his brother Buddy. Went all through school with him including OSU. Sang with a group called Jerry Paul and the Plebes. Super nice guy. Everyone liked him. My condolences to his family. Have such fond memories of him
Edward Levine
Friend
November 28, 2019
A classmate in high school. A great guy and a great talent. He left many warm memories. Art Lester
November 25, 2019
Sketches from Advanced Buick Studio in 1968
Very sorry to hear of Gerry's passing. As a designer at GM in the late 60's I was assigned to Gerry's Advanced Buick Studio and worked with him on the Riviera (now referred to as the Boattail).

Gerry was one of the most talented designers I ever worked with. His ideation and presentation was among the best at GM which, at the time, was the pinnacle of automotive design in the USA. to say I learned a lot from him is an understatement.

My sympathies are with his family. May God rest his soul.
November 17, 2019
a classmate of mine from Heights--
Gerry was a quiet student who was admired by many. i knew he would become a fine adult and be a respected individual. my condolences to his family and friends from all over the world. June Siegler Newmark
june siegler-newmark
November 16, 2019
Dear Linda, Glen and Eric,
Our connection goes back just shy of 50 years to the Summer of 1970 when Jerry returned to CIA to complete his graduate degree and I jumped in to help him in shop based models. Then four years later you opened your home to me as I was transitioning from my home in Ohio to Michigan...I was disappointed we lost direct contact after the move to NDI but Jerry and I stayed in touch through e-mail and regaled each other with prideful boasts of each others children's accomplishments.
Please accept my most sincere condolences to you and all of your loved ones. With most sincere regards, Andrew Hanzel
Andrew Hanzel
November 13, 2019
We knew Jerry working in the General Motors Design studios. He was a brilliant guy with a great sense of humor in the good Olds and Buick days. He was also Len Casillos best friend and they made work a fun place to be. To the family our sincere sympathy for your loss and thank you for sharing him with us.
Nancy and Dennis Barnes
Coworker
November 13, 2019
Dear Linda and family, I am so sorry. Heidi Farkash
November 13, 2019
I met Gerry on several occasions at their house and the Mingei where Linda and I are docents. He was a very interesting man.
My sincere condolences Linda. A great loss to you and you family but you will live with wonderful memories.

Anne-Marie Kaukonen
November 13, 2019
I have never met Linda's husband, but in someways I felt I knew him. Linda was our family counselor for several years. She shared bits and pieces about her wonderful husband, in a very professional way of course. She saved our marriage and gave us many, many more wonderful years together as a thriving married couple until my husbands sudden death 2 1/2 years ago. I share your loss Linda and send you and your family condolences in this very sad time.
What an amazing man Gerald was, I am sorry we never met. You are very fortunate to have shared your lives together, wonderful memories forever.
Jean Young
November 12, 2019
Jerry was truly outstanding, and I feel honored to have known him. I am thinking of Linda, Glen and Eric, and want to express my condolences to them and all the family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Judy Schramm
November 12, 2019
Hello we were neighbors in Southfield and I often rode to Design Staff/ GM, with Jerry.
We were invited to their home to see his art work. Brilliant work. My wife remembers Jerry's wife who invited us.
We are sorry for your loss. We wish we were there to console you and the family.
We are still in Michigan.
We have two children and my wife remembers Jerry has two also.
Love to you all from Nick and Yeara.
Nick and Yeara Houvras
Coworker
November 12, 2019
There are no words to express how special Jerry was in my life. Our relationship was truly unique, born from the years we spent together as close friends and workmates at General Motors in Detroit. After Jerry departed Mich for California we somehow managed the impossible and kept our friendship alive and vital. We could go for weeks without communicating but then there would be a phone call and we would pick up the threads as tho we had just spoken hours ago. It was always a comfort knowing Jerry was there....we had much in common...music , art, design, books, films , hi fidelity, autos, and more recently the aches and pains that come later in life. Jerry, I already miss you terribly , the hole you have left in passing will never be filled. I will always cherish the memories of what we shared...... my best friend.
Len
Len Casillo
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved