Gerald P. Jerry' Jones June 1, 1940 - December 24, 2018 Carlsbad Born in Colorado, raised in Hawaii, Jerry moved with his parents to California as a teenager. His working years were in the electrical industry first, with Halo Lighting, where he became vice president and national sales manager, and then for seventeen years as the owner of The Jones Lighting Group until his retirement in 1997.He was a life-long volunteer and in retirement worked for the Carlsbad Triathlon, delivered meals with the Carlsbad Senior Meals Program, and served with the Carlsbad Police Department as a senior volunteer. His never-ending love of travel kept him always searching for the next wonderful and interesting place to visit.He leaves his wife, Myrna; sons, Kevin and Shawn (Valane); three grandchildren; and many friends. Respecting his wishes, there will be no service.His ashes will rest in his beloved Hawaiian waters.Jerry's humor, wit and personality will be long remembered. Kaimana hila, rest well. It's been a wonderful journey.Your loving family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019
