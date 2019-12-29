|
|
Gerald Patrick Jerry' Moore November 25, 1936 - December 19, 2019 Lakeside Gerald Patrick "Jerry" Moore, age 83, was born in Superior, AZ, on November 25, 1936 but lived in San Diego County from the age of 6. He was an ace pitcher for Sweetwater High School, Class of 1954. He was an electrician and a proud member for 62 years of IBEW Local 569 and loved his trade. He died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 19, 2019, and was predeceased by his son, Jerry Moore, and his daughter, Joyce Butler. In addition to many friends and relatives, he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol, and his three daughters: Joni (Danny) Bruner of Anchorage, Janis Moore of Santee, and Jamie (Jason) Holding of Las Vegas. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Jessica, James, Jaclyn, Jeremy and Nicole, and five great-grandchildren: Elijah, Jiovanni, Genevieve, Johann and Isaac. At his request, there will be no services.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019