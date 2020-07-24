Gerald W. Harpenau January 17, 1961 - March 15, 2020 EL CAJON Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Harpenau passed away at home suddenly of a heart attack on March 15, 2020. Jerry grew up in Lemon Grove, CA, attending San Miguel Elementary School, Lemon Grove Junior High and graduated from Helix High class of 1979. He was a Journeyman Plumber for A.O. Reed and the San Diego City Schools. He is survived by his wife, Michelle "Shelly" Whalen Harpenau, daughter, Laci, parents, Gloria and Leonard Harpenau all of El Cajon. His brother, Kenneth Harpenau of Nevada, sister, Christine Harpenau Jones, nephew, Eric Jones of Lakeside, nephew, Wesley Jones of La Mesa, nephew, Morgan Harpenau of San Diego and niece, Jamie Harpenau of Colorado, father-in-law, Michael B. Whalen of Prescott, Arizona, and sister-in-law, Mindy Whalen of Scottsdale, Arizona. Jerry may you now rest in peace. Service to be held July 25, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store