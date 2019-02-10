Gerald Walsh Burns November 17, 1945 - January 25, 2019 SAN DIEGO Jere Burns, 73, of Point Loma, passed away after a brief illness at his home on January 25, 2019, with family members by his side. Jere was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Dr. Francis and Kathryn (Walsh) Burns. Jere grew up in San Diego and attended local schools, St. Charles Academy and University of San Diego High School. He went on to attend San Diego Mesa and University of California at Santa Barbara Community Colleges. Jere completed his academic pursuits at the University of Southern California, and UCLA Graduate School of Business.Jere initially worked for San Diego Trust and Savings Bank and IBM (International Business Machines), as well as assisting in the 1980's Presidential Campaigns for former President Ronald Reagan. Eventually, Jere's career culminated in the targeted field of Small Business Consultant.Jere was a life-long member of the Rest and Aspiration Society of San Diego better known as the R & A Society, which after 60 years today includes more than 300 active business leaders, who meet monthly for networking that is solely fun-filled as evidenced by their slogan: "We don't aim at nothing, so we can't hardly miss!" .Jere loved life. An avid wine connoisseur, Jere belonged to the La Jolla Chapter of the international Wine and Food Society. He loved parties, traveling, and most of all his numerous annual hunting trips to various parts of California and Arizona in pursuit of the wild birds and boars. A social beast himself, Jere was the chatterbox of his hunting pack, and loved most of all the fun-spirited camaraderie of his hunting buddies rather than the actual capture of the game.Jere was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Francis Joseph Burns, M.D. (San Diego, 2005) and Kathryn Walsh Burns (San Diego, 2008), an older brother, Captain Michael Thomas Burns (U.S. Army, Special Forces, Vietnam, 1969). He is survived by his son, Michael Arthur Burns of London (Leigh Wayburn) and three grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth, William Arthur, and Henry Jordan Burns, and his sister, Mary Kaye Burns of Point Loma. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Saint Agnes Catholic Church in Point Loma, with a reception immediately following the ceremony.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jere's name, specifically for research in the field of Pancreatic Cancer, to: Dr. Shumei Kato, Assistant Clinical Professor of Experimental Therapeutics at GI Medical Oncology and Rare Tumor Clinic: Division of Hematology and Oncology and Center for Personalized Cancer Therapy at UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, 3855 Health Sciences Drive #0987,La Jolla, CA 92093-0987 [email protected] Office: 858-822-2372; Fax: 858-822-6186. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary