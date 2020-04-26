|
Gerald Wayne Gerry' Monkhouse December 4, 1942 - April 22, 2020 Puerto Vallarta It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our Father, Gerry in Puerto Vallarta, Mxico. Dad was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario but grew up in Thunder Bay. He left home at 17 to join the Canadian navy which took him to Victoria. Eventually he moved his family to San Diego, California where he ran a very successful wind energy company, Cannon Power Group. In the last decade, Dad moved to Puerto Vallarta where he tried to enjoy retirement, but he could never quite do that.Gerry had so many friends around the world and was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need. He was inspirational to his family and generous to a fault. He leaves behind his daughter Harla Batinovic of Victoria, BC; sons Scott (Ann) of Port Orchard, WA, Steven (Trisha) of Victoria, BC, and Oscar of Puerto Vallarta; two step-sons Charles and Casey; two brothers, Bill (Sue) and George of Thunder Bay. He is pre-deceased by his Father William Monkhouse and Mother Lena Minnikin Monkhouse. He will be sorely missed by his beloved fiance Margarita (Magy) Trejo Lopez and his 8 grandchildren Aspen & Ian Monkhouse, Julena, Niko & Oliver Batinovic, Liam, Zackary & Kira Sidhu.As per his wishes, he was cremated, and we will plan an appropriate memorial for him at a later date once we are all cleared for travel again.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020