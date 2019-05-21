|
|
Gerald Jerry' Witz San Diego Gerald Witz passed away peacefully at age 83 on 5/16/19. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Carole. He is survived by his children, Deborah (Todd), Craig (Barbi), and Lori (Vickie); 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and sister, Evelyn. Jerry was laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery on 5/17/19 with military honors. A memorial will be held at his residence on 5/31/19 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a youth sports organization. November 18, 1935 - May 16, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 21, 2019