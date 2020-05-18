Gerry was my softball coach in the early years. As they say, when you give a girl a softball you give her lessons in team play, struggle, failure, success, courage and perseverance that last a life time. Gerry was a big part of delivering all of those lessons to a very thankful 12 year old who cherishes those times and those lessons still today. It is no surprise to me that the family has requested donations to youth sports. Gerry's legacy will endure in all of us and thank you to the family who gave Gerry the time to be with us! N-N-N-A-V. Do I hear an A-A-A-J-0?



Critter