Geraldine Gerri' Brown September 8, 1954 - May 6, 2020 SAN DIEGO Gerri said her final farewell to this world on Wednesday, 6 May 2020. Gerri was one of ten children born to Elder Lottie Mae Wright of Charleston, SC. Gerri's father, Jerry Brown, preceded her in death. Gerri is survived by her two children, Shelley McClendon and Quinton Brown; five grandchildren, Porche Brown, Mercedes Brown, Lawrence McClendon, Desiree McClendon, and Dasaun Brown; seven great grandchildren, J`Shawn Brown, Cayden Mobley, Giselle Monroe, Damoni Weaver, Jalissa Brown, Javarius McClendon, and Isiah McClendon.Gerri was blessed to grow up in a loving, close-knit family of eight sisters and one brother, Luci Ellis, Hester Wright (Chris), Mel Ann Youman, Jerry Brown, Valerie Miller, Fredericka Brown, Pamela Grant, Davetta Green, and Darlene Champagne (all surviving). Gerri has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, who she loved and cherished.Gerri was always a very kind hearted person. She loved her family and made friends wherever she went. She was not judgmental or pretentious. She grew up on James Island, SC on McLeod Plantation, in former slave quarters. Her young life was a very challenging one. Gerri knew the meaning of hard work and never shied away from it. As a child, Gerri regularly attended the House of God Church on North Union Heights, Charleston, SC. Gerri was not a Southern Belle. She was extremely independent and a true maverick. As a young adult, Gerri moved to San Diego, CA, and made that beautiful city her home. She and her children and grandchildren resided there until Gerri's death. Gerri will be missed by her family and friends.



