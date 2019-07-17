|
Geraldine Fontillas Bakerink, 58, passed away on Monday, July 8th, 2019, in San Diego, CA.
Gerry was born in Jacksonville, FL to Benny Sr. and Librada Espiritu Fontillas on July 7, 1961. She married Ben Bakerink in 2008. Gerry loved to spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with husband Ben, especially to golf destinations. Gerry was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Gerry is preceded in death by her mother, Librada Espiritu Fontillas.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Bakerink, Ben’s children, Breanne Witzmann and Ryan Bakerink; father Benny P. Fontillas, Sr., brother Alex Fontillas, brother Benny P. Fontillas Jr., brother Tim Fontillas, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be private.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 17, 2019