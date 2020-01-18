|
|
Geraldine Marie Hoffmann December 30, 1925 - January 4, 2020 National City Geraldine Marie Hoffmann, known to all as Gerry, passed away on January 4, 2020. A woman of great class, properness and always possessing a positive outlook with a smile on her face, Gerry left this world after 94 years to be with Jesus. She departed her home humbly, peacefully and calmly in the arms of angels. She was surrounded by family and friends. Gerry was preceded in her passing by her beloved husband, John Hoffmann, and her son, John Jr. (Skip) Hoffman. Gerry was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 30, 1925 and lived there until her marriage to her beloved husband, John. The United States Navy brought John and Gerry to San Diego where they purchased a home in National City in 1956. Gerry resided there until her passing. Gerry is survived by her daughter, Geraldine (Midge) Hoffman; daughter, Christine Hoffman; a sister JoAnne Nunez; two grandchildren John Patrick Hoffman and Monica Linn; and six great-grandchildren. A member of the First United Methodist Church of National City for over 50 years, Gerry dedicated a large portion of her life to the church Sunday School, serving as Sunday School Superintendent and teaching in the children's program for over 20 years and later as a teacher in the adult Sunday School. She was an active participant in the church's United Methodist Women's organization. Gerry was also a volunteer for over 20 years at Paradise Valley Hospital in National City. She loved her work in the hospital gift shop, records office, and front desk assisting visitors. Over the years, Gerry received many accolades and recognition for her work and dedication to the volunteer program. Gerry will be remembered for her positive outlook on life and her caring personality. To honor Gerry, a "Celebration of Life" service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of National City. The church is located at 242 East 8th St., National City.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 18, 2020