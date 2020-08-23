Gerard Cassidy

Gerard Gerry' CassidyDecember 10, 1953 - July 27, 2020San DiegoGerard Michael Cassidy passed away on July 27, 2020. He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Gerry, as he was known, was the son of John and Virginia Cassidy. He was born on December 10, 1953, in Albany, New York. Weighing only 2 pounds at birth, he was truly a miracle baby for the times and came home from his long hospital stay on March 1,1954.He spent his early childhood with his very loving family in Albany. John, Virginia and the family moved to San Diego in 1961. There, Gerry loved exploring the canyons of University City, enjoying the lizards and other wildlife, and building "forts." Once he got his driver's license, Gerry found a job with an Italian bakery and got up in the wee hours to go to work.After high school, Gerry joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He graduated from MCRD San Diego in 1973 and served as an Assault Amphibious Vehicle (AAV) crewman at the 2nd Amphibian Tractor Battalion aboard Camp LeJeune, N.C. until 1975. He was deployed aboard the USS Tuscaloosa in April of 1975 and assisted with Operation Frequent Wind (the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon, South Vietnam). He transferred to the 3rd Amphibian Tractor Battalion with the 1st Marine Division aboard Camp Pendleton from 1975 to 1976. He was transferred to Company D of the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion with the 1st Marine Brigade. While with that unit, he was deployed to the Persian Gulf in April of 1980 and participated in the shipboard preparation for Operation Eagle Claw (the attempted rescue of hostages at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran). He served as a Range Safety Officer at a pistol and rifle range at Camp Pendleton between 1981 and 1985. Gerry was a proud Marine and was discharged after 12 years of honorable service. He attained the rank of Sergeant and qualified as a Diver and a Parachutist. He deployed to areas including Hawaii, Okinawa, and the Persian Gulf. After leaving the service, Gerry worked for Dixieline, Home Depot and the U.S. Navy Exchange. He was a Knight of Columbus of the 4th Degree. Besides working at the Exchange, for the last few years Gerry helped look after his mother and father.He leaves behind his parents, his siblings; Susan Lewis, (Brian), Jane Cassidy, Cheryl Cassidy, (fianc Steve), John Cassidy, Jr. (Carin), Ted Cassidy, eleven nieces and nephews, and many cousins.Donations in Gerry's honor may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.A memorial service for Gerry will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on August 31 at 10 a.m.