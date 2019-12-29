|
Gerda Rasmussen August 6, 1925 - December 22, 2019 SAN DIEGO An artistic icon of San Diego has passed away...Gerda Rasmussen was born on a small farm in Denmark in 1925. Already at an early age, she stood out amongst her siblings (brother and sister), and did things her own way, yearning for a more exciting and colorful life. In 1956, she immigrated to the US, and came to Michigan along with her husband, Jorgen Rasmussen, and their daughter, Michelle. Arriving in the midst of a cold winter in Michigan, Gerda's artistic abilities were unhampered, however, and she soon set up her studio, making large mosaic murals, and sculptures in clay.In 1962, the family moved to San Diego, and bought a beautiful house overlooking the ocean in Point Loma. Her surroundings soon inspired her to extend her artistic endeavors into teaching adults at the Jewish Community Center from 1965-70, and pioneering in special art classes for the blind. From 1965-66, she became a student of Donald Hord, orienting her skills towards anatomical excellence and learning patience. She also devoted her time in creating organic outdoor sculptures, and interior and exterior stoneware murals, which now are on display in more than 50 different locations in both Europe and in the US. IN 1968, Gerda was honored for her contributions to the arts, and was included in the 1968-69 editions of "Who's Who of American Women."In 1975, Gerda was diagnosed with lead poisoning, which was caused by the orange glazes that she used in her artwork. This suddenly put a halt to her work with clay, and left a great void in her life. It was soon filled again, however, this time with the more versatile, and colorful media of fiber arts. She later became a member of the "San Diego Stitchery Guild" and the "San Diego Doll Society," where she gained many new friends, but also won numerous prizes, and outstanding awards. Gerda exhibited her unique wardrobes numerous times in the juried fashion shows held at "Bazar del Mundo," and also here she received many awards and special recognition of her artistic abilities.Gerda conducted fiber art class in California, Washington, In Hawaiian art guilds, in 1982, Gerda lectured and demonstrated aboard the "Loveboat" (M/S Pacific Princess), serving as the Arts and Crafts Director. She has been included in several art books, such as "Quilted Clothing", "Macram-Creative Design in Knotting", "Wonderful Wearable - a Celebration in Creative Clothing", "Tassels - The Fanciful Embellishment", "Designing the Doll", and "Teapots - Makers and Collectors".During Bill Clinton's term in office in 1999, she was chosen as one of America's doll makers, to decorate the White House Christmas tree with a historical dolls. She chose Martha Washington, and received an official letter of recognition and invitation to the White House.In 2009, her Alzheimer's had advanced to the degree that she had to permanently move to a nursing home. She returned to Denmark, and was residing in a wonderful nursing home until she passed away December 22, 2019, peacefully with her daughter at her side. She managed to bring vivid colors and entertainment into the lives of the staff and other residents, always with a quick remark like "look at me, I'm a belly dancer". When "the purple lady" was mentioned in the nursing home, everyone knew it was Gerda. Her favorite saying was "If one door closes in front of you, another will soon open!" Anyone who has had the pleasure of Gerda's company will surely never forget her.Gerda Rasmussen leaves her only daughter Michelle (Stig), her husband Jorgen Rasmussen, passed away in 2013.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019