Gerhardt Juarez Garry' Hilts May 26, 1997 - November 19, 2019 National City We mourn the loss of our beloved Son, Brother, and Friend, whom we lost to a struggle with mental illness. He would always crack jokes, trying to give you a laugh or a smile, even at his lowest times. He was an undefeated poker player, and a daring stuntsman on his motorcycle, attempting wheelies and riding while standing. He was a talented computer programmer, and a polyglot. We will miss him dearly. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Estela Hilts, his brother, Chris Hilts, and his sister, Heidi Hilts. A Memorial Service will be held Dec. 4, 2019 from 5-9 pm at Aztlan Mortuary in La Mesa.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019