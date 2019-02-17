Gerry Edward Waugh January 7, 1946 - February 9, 2019 Port St. Lucie, FL On Saturday, February 9, 2019, Gerry Edward Waugh, loving husband and father, passed away at home at age 73. Gerry was born on January 7, 1946, in Holdredge, NE, to George and Grace (Freburg) Waugh. He attended Granite Hills High School in El Cajon, CA. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force, where he spent three years in Europe before serving in Da Nang during the Vietnam War. On December 24, 1988, he married Kim Stafford Waugh. They raised one son, Grayson. Prior to retirement, Gerry worked for Maverick Boat Company. He retired early to be a stay at home Dad to Grayson. Gerry loved spending time with his family. They enjoyed countless Disney trips, NASCAR races, camping trips near and far, hiking on the Blue Ridge Parkway, horseback riding, white water rafting, zip lining, and Sunday afternoon football games. His greatest love was enjoying family time at their cabin in the mountains of North Carolina. Gerry was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be so deeply missed by Kim and Grayson. Gerry was preceded in death by his father, George, and his mother, Grace. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Kim, his son Grayson, Port St. Lucie, FL; his mother and father-in-law, Ed and Jeanne Stafford, Port St. Lucie, FL; his brothers, Geoff and Buddy (Sandy) of El Cajon, CA; and several cousins and nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Lucie West Centennial High School Auditorium on Saturday, February 23rd, at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Gerry's name to Treasure Coast Hospice https:// treasurehealth.org/ or to the Myelodysplastic Foundation https://www. mds-foundation.org Arrangements are entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 SE Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary