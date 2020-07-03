Gertrude Edna Kitty' Hughes Kearney Mesa Gertrude "Kitty" Hughes passed peacefully on June 19th at the age of 89.Kitty is predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Frank Hughes and her son, John Jr. Miss Kitty' leaves behind siblings: James and Bobby Bassford, children: Patsy Fletcher, Alicia Kellis, Teri Adams, Larry Kellis and Vicki Kellis, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A family service at Miramar National Cemetery will be held on July 27th. January 8, 1931 - June 19, 2020
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 3, 2020.