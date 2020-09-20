Gertrude Schwartz

March 6, 1922 - August 31, 2020

San Diego

Our mother, Gertrude, was born in Chicago of Polish and Russian immigrants, Benjamin and Lillian Nathan. She grew up in Chicago with her siblings, Rosalie and George.Gertrude graduated from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, where she received a dual degree in Bacteriology and Botany. She married Edward J. Schwartz on August 29, 1943 at the Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island. Following WWII, Edward became a lawyer, State Court Judge, and then was appointed to the Federal Court by Lyndon B. Johnson in1968. He later became Chief Judge in San Diego, where the Federal Courthouse is now in his name. Gertrude complemented his career and took the lead in arranging many court-related events, including the 9th District Federal Judges' Conference's cultural and social events. Their beloved marriage spanned nearly 60 years, until Edward's death in 2000.Gertrude continued to follow her avid love of music, the arts, literature, international travel, bridge, fashion, nature, gourmet cooking, entertaining, politics, current events, and Judaism throughout her life. She will be remembered as a great teacher and an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a loyal and generous wife, mother, and friend. Additionally, Gertrude was instrumental in preserving the unique rural quality of Point Loma's Wooded Area by initiating a successful petition to prevent paving, curbs and sidewalks.Gertrude is survived by her children, Susanne Friestedt, Stephen Schwartz, and Eileen Boniecka, five grandchildren, David, Ben, Nathan, Dave, and Adam, and six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Mia, Presley, Emersen, Guinevere, and Cyan.We all miss her beautiful presence and will forever hold her dear in our hearts.



