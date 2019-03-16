|
Gilbert Bucky' Buckholtz August 1, 1929 - March 1, 2019 Encinitas Bucky was born in Elizabeth, N.J. He and his wife of 63 years, Carmen, retired to Encinitas 30 years ago.He was a professional Roller Derby Skater for both East and West Coast Teams for 20 years. He passed away quietly with his wife and his 4 children, Robert, Brenda, Linda and Edward by his side. He is survived by nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, a brother and two sisters. Bucky enjoyed attending Roller Derby Reunions, church functions, and horse racing. He especially loved going on cruises with his family.Memorial Mass will be held at St. Johns the Evangelist Church on March 22nd at 11:00 AM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019