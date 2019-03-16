Home

POWERED BY

Services
Accu-Care Cremations & Funerals, LLC
7709 Convoy Ct
San Diego, CA 92111
(800) 323-1342
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Buckholtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Buckholtz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gilbert Buckholtz Obituary
Gilbert Bucky' Buckholtz August 1, 1929 - March 1, 2019 Encinitas Bucky was born in Elizabeth, N.J. He and his wife of 63 years, Carmen, retired to Encinitas 30 years ago.He was a professional Roller Derby Skater for both East and West Coast Teams for 20 years. He passed away quietly with his wife and his 4 children, Robert, Brenda, Linda and Edward by his side. He is survived by nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, a brother and two sisters. Bucky enjoyed attending Roller Derby Reunions, church functions, and horse racing. He especially loved going on cruises with his family.Memorial Mass will be held at St. Johns the Evangelist Church on March 22nd at 11:00 AM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now